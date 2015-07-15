​House and Bass Iconoclast Roska Goes In ON DECK

Say it with us and roll your tongue: Roska. The much-respected UK-based producer and DJ has leisurely backstroked through currents in the UK by always doing things his own way.”From my early days, my productions didn’t just cater for one genre of music and still the same now,” Roska tells THUMP.

Towards the end of the last decade, Roska was a name closely associated with UK funky. “It was an off-genre of house, garage, grime and dubstep,” he explains. “It peaked around 2009, but as a genre, it’s still known and respected for what it did in that short amount of time.”

Around the same time, he launched his label Kicks n Snares. ‘It’s seven years this year so its been going a while. We started with funky and moved over to house and bass. We subtly move with the times but keeping the core elements in there.



Roska’s done us the honor of contributing a fine house mix to our ON DECK series. Just over an hour, the first phases are slick club vibes, but affairs develop a distinctly funky edge towards the last stretch.

“It’s a snapshot of what I’m playing in the clubs and on air,” Roska says of the mix. “Plus it’s been a while since I’ve done a mix for the heads.”

Tracklist:

Transcode – Everytime

Taiki Nulight – Steppa

Kevin Knapp – Heft

Doug English – Hood Life (Rrotik Remix)

Tiga vs Boys Noize – Jam #1

MA1 – Dub Yourz

Billy Kenny – I Eat Beats (Ardalan Remix)

Hardrive – Deep Inside (Shadow Child Remix)

Roska – Frst & Frmst

Genghis Clan & Will Clarke – Jackintosh

Harry Judda – Rebel

Flare & Buffa – Process

Grand High Priest – Mixdown

Roska & Untold – Long Range

??? – Albion

Wiley – Numbers in action (Toddska Remix)

Majora – Rio Citrus

Jakwob – Footwork

Roska – NDOW

Neana – Bow Kat

Lil Silva – 606