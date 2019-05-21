House Democrats Are Coming For Hope Hicks

WASHINGTON — House Democrats have subpoenaed Hope Hicks, President Trump’s former communications adviser, who once admitted to telling “white lies” for her boss.

They also sent a subpoena to the assistant of former White House Counsel Don McGahn, Annie Donaldson, according to a statement released by the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Hicks and Donaldson are “critical witnesses” to “alarming misconduct and obstruction of justice by President Trump,” the committee said in a statement.

“I have issued these subpoenas today to two critical witnesses who have worked closely with the president,” Rep. Jerry Nadler, the Democrat from New York who heads the Judiciary Committee, said in a statement. “We are seeking the information in order to conduct proper oversight, consider potential legislation and perform our constitutional duties.”

Hicks served as Trump’s spokeswoman during his 2016 campaign before joining his administration as White House communications director; she left that job in March 2018. She’s also been widely reported to have been extremely close to Trump.

Hicks’ subpoena seeks her appearance for testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on June 19, and seeks 36 categories of documents from her by June 4, ranging from pretty much anything related to Trump’s convicted former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn to any notes mentioned in special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report.

Donaldson’s subpoena comes mere hours after McGahn blew off a subpoena from House Democrats, prompting calls for him to be held in contempt of Congress. Now Nadler & Co. appear focused on prying information from his former chief of staff. Donaldson’s subpoena seeks all documents in her possession relating to the same 36 categories sought from Hicks.

Donaldson appears to have been a prodigious note-taker, and her writings are cited repeatedly in Mueller’s report.

In March 2017, when the FBI briefed congressional leaders on its investigation into Russian interference, Donaldson’s notes record pandemonium in Trump’s White House, according to the Mueller report.

Donaldson is expected to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on June 24.

Cover: President Donald Trump points to outgoing White House Communications Director Hope Hicks on her last day before he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)