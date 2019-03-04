House Democrats just demanded documents from these 81 people and organizations in Trump’s orbit

The House Judiciary Committee announced a list of President Donald Trump’s associates Monday — including his own sons, AMI publisher David Pecker, Steve Bannon, and more — it will seek documents from as part of a sweeping investigation of the president.

The committee is seeking documents from 81 individuals, federal agencies, and other entities that are part of Trump’s inner circle, Rep. Jerry Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, revealed on ABC’s “This Week.” The deadline to complete the document requests is just two weeks.

“Over the last several years, President Trump has evaded accountability for his near-daily attacks on our basic legal, ethical, and constitutional rules and norms,” Nadler said. “Investigating these threats to the rule of law is an obligation of Congress and a core function of the House Judiciary Committee. We have sent these document requests in order to begin building the public record.”

The White House has acknowledged that it received a document request as part of the committee’s investigation.

“The House Judiciary Committee’s letter has been received by the White House. The Counsel’s Office and relevant White House officials will review it and respond at the appropriate time,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

1. Alan Garten

2. Alexander Nix

3. Allen Weisselberg

4. American Media Inc

5. Anatoli Samochornov

6. Andrew Intrater

7. Annie Donaldson

8. Brad Parscale

9. Brittany Kaiser

10. Cambridge Analytica

11. Carter Page

12. Columbus Nova

13. Concord Management and Consulting

14. Corey Lewandowski

15. David Pecker

16. Department of Justice

17. Don McGahn

18. Donald J Trump Revocable Trust

19. Donald Trump Jr.

20. Dylan Howard

21. Eric Trump

22. Erik Prince

23. Federal Bureau of Investigation

24. Felix Sater

25. Flynn Intel Group

26. General Services Administration

27. George Nader

28. George Papadopoulos

29. Hope Hicks

30. Irakly Kaveladze

31. Jared Kushner

32. Jason Maloni

33. Jay Sekulow

34. Jeff Sessions

35. Jerome Corsi

36. John Szobocsan

37. Julian Assange

38. Julian David Wheatland

39. Keith Davidson

40. KT McFarland

41. Mark Corallo

42. Matt Tait

43. Matthew Calamari

44. Michael Caputo

45. Michael Cohen

46. Michael Flynn

47. Michael Flynn Jr

48. Paul Erickson

49. Paul Manafort

50. Peter Smith (Estate)

51. Randy Credico

52. Reince Priebus

53. Rhona Graff

54. Rinat Akhmetshin

55. Rob Goldstone

56. Roger Stone

57. Ronald Lieberman

58. Sam Nunberg

59. SCL Group Limited

60. Sean Spicer

61. Sheri Dillon

62. Stefan Passantino

63. Steve Bannon

64. Ted Malloch

65. The White House

66. Trump Campaign

67. Trump Foundation

68. Trump Organization

69. Trump Transition

70. Viktor Vekselberg

71. Wikileaks

72. 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee

73. Christopher Bancroft Burnham

74. Frontier Services Group

75. J.D. Gordon

76. Kushner Companies

77. NRA

78. Rick Gates

79. Tom Barrack

80. Tom Bossert

81. Tony Fabrizio

