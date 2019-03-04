House Democrats just demanded documents from these 81 people and organizations in Trump’s orbit

The House Judiciary Committee announced a list of President Donald Trump’s associates Monday — including his own sons, AMI publisher David Pecker, Steve Bannon, and more — it will seek documents from as part of a sweeping investigation of the president.
The committee is seeking documents from 81 individuals, federal agencies, and other entities that are part of Trump’s inner circle, Rep. Jerry Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, revealed on ABC’s “This Week.” The deadline to complete the document requests is just two weeks.
“Over the last several years, President Trump has evaded accountability for his near-daily attacks on our basic legal, ethical, and constitutional rules and norms,” Nadler said. “Investigating these threats to the rule of law is an obligation of Congress and a core function of the House Judiciary Committee. We have sent these document requests in order to begin building the public record.”
The White House has acknowledged that it received a document request as part of the committee’s investigation.
“The House Judiciary Committee’s letter has been received by the White House. The Counsel’s Office and relevant White House officials will review it and respond at the appropriate time,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.
- 1. Alan Garten
- 2. Alexander Nix
- 3. Allen Weisselberg
- 4. American Media Inc
- 5. Anatoli Samochornov
- 6. Andrew Intrater
- 7. Annie Donaldson
- 8. Brad Parscale
- 9. Brittany Kaiser
- 10. Cambridge Analytica
- 11. Carter Page
- 12. Columbus Nova
- 13. Concord Management and Consulting
- 14. Corey Lewandowski
- 15. David Pecker
- 16. Department of Justice
- 17. Don McGahn
- 18. Donald J Trump Revocable Trust
- 19. Donald Trump Jr.
- 20. Dylan Howard
- 21. Eric Trump
- 22. Erik Prince
- 23. Federal Bureau of Investigation
- 24. Felix Sater
- 25. Flynn Intel Group
- 26. General Services Administration
- 27. George Nader
- 28. George Papadopoulos
- 29. Hope Hicks
- 30. Irakly Kaveladze
- 31. Jared Kushner
- 32. Jason Maloni
- 33. Jay Sekulow
- 34. Jeff Sessions
- 35. Jerome Corsi
- 36. John Szobocsan
- 37. Julian Assange
- 38. Julian David Wheatland
- 39. Keith Davidson
- 40. KT McFarland
- 41. Mark Corallo
- 42. Matt Tait
- 43. Matthew Calamari
- 44. Michael Caputo
- 45. Michael Cohen
- 46. Michael Flynn
- 47. Michael Flynn Jr
- 48. Paul Erickson
- 49. Paul Manafort
- 50. Peter Smith (Estate)
- 51. Randy Credico
- 52. Reince Priebus
- 53. Rhona Graff
- 54. Rinat Akhmetshin
- 55. Rob Goldstone
- 56. Roger Stone
- 57. Ronald Lieberman
- 58. Sam Nunberg
- 59. SCL Group Limited
- 60. Sean Spicer
- 61. Sheri Dillon
- 62. Stefan Passantino
- 63. Steve Bannon
- 64. Ted Malloch
- 65. The White House
- 66. Trump Campaign
- 67. Trump Foundation
- 68. Trump Organization
- 69. Trump Transition
- 70. Viktor Vekselberg
- 71. Wikileaks
- 72. 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee
- 73. Christopher Bancroft Burnham
- 74. Frontier Services Group
- 75. J.D. Gordon
- 76. Kushner Companies
- 77. NRA
- 78. Rick Gates
- 79. Tom Barrack
- 80. Tom Bossert
- 81. Tony Fabrizio
