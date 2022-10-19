In Praise of Rhaenyra Targaryen, Queer Ally

“I hate the gods for making me as they did,” says Laenor Velaryon, a gay man, to his wife and second cousin, Rhaenyra Targaryen, in an episode of the TV series House of the Dragon.

Laenor was referring to his sexuality, which made fulfilling certain duties to his wife and their parents—like producing children—challenging. While it might have been easier for them to fulfill their royal obligations had Laenor been straight, Rhaenyra seems to accept her husband for who he is.

Videos by VICE

“I do not [hate the gods for making you as they did]. You are an honorable man with a good heart. It’s a rare thing,” she says.

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the HBO series is based on the book “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin, and tells the story of House Targaryen, the ancient family who ruled Westeros at the time, and Daenerys’ ancestors.

Rhaenyra Targaryen and Laenor Velaryon. Photo: Ollie Upton / HBO

Fans of Game of Thrones will know that the Targaryens are famous (or infamous) for a few things—their distinct physical appearance marked by platinum hair and blue or purple eyes, their ability to tame dragons, which helped them establish control over the realm, and their tradition of incest and inbreeding.

But one Targaryen stands out in House of the Dragon: Rhaenyra, princess and heir to the Iron Throne, who fans are now hailing for being a queer ally. Over the course of the show’s first season, which ends next week, she supports Laenor as he fulfills his sexual desires while still appearing to fulfill his royal duties, even though his being gay could pose problems for her and their family.

Some viewers worried that Laenor’s political marriage to Rhaenyra would signal something akin to another “bury your gays” moment, but audiences are now applauding the princess (and therefore the show’s writers) for protecting Laenor from the possible consequences of his sexuality and ultimately allowing him the freedom to be who he is.

Rhaenyra really out here proving she's the biggest queer ally in Westeros. #HouseOfTheDragon — Courtney Lanning (@CourtneyMovies) October 3, 2022

Rhaenyra is a sex positive queer ally and a bad dancer, I personally have no choice but to stan #HotD — democracy diva (@democracydiva) September 19, 2022

Yes for Rhaenyra not allowing Laenor to hate himself for being gay. Come on, ally. #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/nvVmVXoX3l — 👑 AD3 (@anseldeangelo) October 3, 2022

At this point, we have to let you know that there may be spoilers for both House of the Dragon and “Fire & Blood” ahead.

Laenor names Rhaenyra’s third son after his former lover, Joffrey. Photo: Ollie Upton / HBO

When they were betrothed, for example, she let him know that she knew their union would not be something he would choose. She knew that this had little to do with her as a person, but was merely “a matter of taste.” The agreement, she said, would not change his appetite, or hers, and she proposed that they perform their duties as a couple, then proceed to “dine” as each of them sees fit.

For a queer person being forced into a relationship in the name of political duty, a partner who not only knows their true “tastes” but also understands and encourages them can only be a shining silver lining.

Later in the story, Rhaenyra has three children, none of whom have the distinctive Targaryen-Velaryon platinum hair that she and Laenor both have. This raises suspicions about the kids’ patronage, which is a big deal in Westeros, especially in regard to the line for the Iron Throne. It’s arguably an even bigger deal for houses Targaryen and Velaryon, who like to keep their Valyrian bloodlines pure.

https://twitter.com/afrizox/status/1571928748680794112

Laenor even names their third son Joffrey, after one of his former lovers. Rhaenyra points out that he did not bother consulting her about this, but ultimately lets the name stick.

Despite the kids clearly not being Laenor’s—something Laenor’s own mother is privy to—Rhaenyra is steadfast in insisting that they are. This makes her and their children subject to constant gossip and bullying in the Red Keep.

Rhaenyra later decides that it’s best for her and Laenor to leave King’s Landing, even though this may threaten her claim to the Iron Throne. When she informs Laenor of this plan, she tells him to bring Ser Qarl Correy, her husband’s training partner and lover, in the guise of needing all the swords they can get.

In a later episode, the princess and her uncle help Laenor fake his own death so he and Ser Qarl can escape to a place where they can live together without the burden of duty or fear of judgment. In other words, so they can live their “best gay life.” This deviates from the book, where the death is not fake.

rhaenyra targaryen supported her gay husband, allowed him to have his lovers, encouraged him to be with them, and finally she helped him fake his own death to run away and live a happy gay life. THIS IS HOW REAL ALLIES BEHAVE WE WON'T ACCEPT ANY LESS#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/GeDejjk5kc — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer. (@Targ_Nation) October 3, 2022

Of course, it’s not as if Rhaenyra’s actions aren’t self-motivated, at least in part. All these things that benefit Laenor also benefit Rhaenyra in her hopes of becoming the first Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. Allowing Laenor to sleep with who he pleased means she’s allowed to do the same. Insisting her children are Laenor’s also preserves her reputation and secures the kids’ places in the lines of succession. Faking her cousin Laenor’s death means she could finally marry her uncle Daemon Targaryen, thereby strengthening her claim to the Iron Throne.

All though what we really want is for Rhaenyra to be gay (idk we’ll still see tho) that bitch def an ally — ms. cakes (@trulyhanna) October 3, 2022

There’s also talk of Rhaenyra herself being queer, though it seems unlikely now that the story will go in that direction.

Still, fans have taken the princess’ actions to be a show of support for gay rights, making her a “true ally” to the queer community. Having someone do the things she does for a queer person on a show like House of the Dragon, which isn’t exactly focused on queer narratives and struggles, is another way mainstream media can educate audiences on what it means to be queer and what it means to be an ally.

George R.R. Martin said it would take four seasons for House of the Dragon to do the story justice. The show has reportedly been renewed for its second season. Rhaenyra Targaryen may or may not one day be the Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar, and the First Men, Protector of the Realm, and Lady of the Seven Kingdoms, but right now, she’s at least a queen for queer people.

Follow Romano Santos on Instagram.