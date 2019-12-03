House Releases Intel Committee’s Ukraine Impeachment Report

WASHINGTON — House Democrats released a sweeping report documenting their impeachment case against President Trump for attempting to pressure Ukraine to investigate his Democratic enemies in a bid to swing the 2020 election in Trump’s favor.



The 300-page document slams Trump for withholding a presidential meeting in the White House and vital military assistance to Ukraine while pressing the country to publicly announce investigations intended to help Trump win reelection.

Videos by VICE

The report accuses Trump of obstructing the Congressional investigation by ordering his agencies and administration staffers to disregard subpoenas for testimony and documents, and slams Trump for potentially committing the crime of witness intimidation against those willing to speak against him.

“The evidence is clear that President Trump used the power of his office to pressure Ukraine into announcing investigations into his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and a debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election,” the Democratic chairs of three House committees said in a joint statement. “These investigations were designed to benefit his 2020 presidential reelection campaign.”

The report says Trump attacked and intimidated witnesses who agreed to testify, “raising grave concerns about potential violations of criminal laws intended to protect witnesses appearing before Congressional proceedings.”

Read the full report here:

Cover: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., gives final remarks during a hearing where former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, and David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

