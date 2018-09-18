How 2 Chainz Found His Very Good Boy, Trappy

Back in 2015, 2 Chainz filmed a segment of MOST EXPENSIVEST that changed his life forever. Talking with some ultra expensive dog breeders, the rapper met Micro Machine, an incredibly expensive bulldog who didn’t take shit from anyone. 2 Chainz bonded hard with the Frenchie, and went on to make a deal with the breeders to have Micro Machine father his very own pup, Trappy. The rest, as they say, is history.

