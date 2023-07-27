How a Former WWE Star Ended Up Wrestling in Front of Ron DeSantis and His Family

In an interview with VICE, Australian independent wrestler and former WWE star Steph De Lander opened up about being asked to perform alongside other WWE talent in front of Florida governor — and would-be Republican presidential candidate — Ron DeSantis.

“I’ve wrestled in front of him,” she said.

I did meet him… He came to the [WWE performance centre] once. We got called in on Saturday because Ron DeSantis wanted to have a wrestling show for his kids. So him and his family came in, and they sat front row, and we all beat each other up on a Saturday morning because he wanted to take his kids to see the wrestling.”

DeSantis is currently running up against former President Donald Trump to secure the Republican Party nomination.

