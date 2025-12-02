How a Risqué Cake Got a Famous Singer Fired From ‘Hotel Transylvania’

When Hotel Transylvania was released in September 2012, the voice of one of the main characters didn’t quite sound the way people were expecting it to. At the end of the previous year, Sony Pictures announced that Miley Cyrus would voice Mavis Dracula, the daughter of Count Dracula (played by Adam Sandler). Three months later, it was reported that Cyrus was dropping out of the movie. In a response to a fan on Twitter at the time, Cyrus said she wanted to work on her music instead.

Several years later, Cyrus opened up about the real reason she had to step away from the role. As she revealed in a 2019 social media post, her departure wasn’t as voluntary as she’d led everyone to believe. It turns out Sony actually fired her because she posed for some pictures with a large penis-shaped cake. Cyrus bought the cake for her then-boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, as a joke for his birthday party.

Videos by VICE

The people at Sony clearly didn’t find it all that funny and replaced her with Selena Gomez, who they must not have known was working on Spring Breakers that same year. When she appeared on the Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky podcast a few months ago, Cyrus expanded on the story and shared the worst part of the whole ordeal. According to Cyrus, the photos in question hadn’t even been posted by her or anyone she knew. They were on a camera that got stolen at the party and were later sold to TMZ.

So, at the end of the day, a silly, private gag shared without her consent wound up costing her millions of dollars. In the end, Cyrus still finds the entire situation “ridiculous,” considering that women buying those kinds of cakes is apparently pretty common practice. As she told Lewinsky, “they sell penis cakes for, like, all bachelorettes. Like, in Nashville, Tennessee, you can get penis cakes.” Additionally, she said, “They make necklaces and cups and straws and all kinds of stuff.” If only the people at Sony had known that earlier, they could’ve squeezed in some wiener-shaped goodies when Cyrus’s former character got married in Hotel Transylvania 2.