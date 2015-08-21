How Americans Pick Their European Soccer Teams

I’ll start, because I am the worst. I studied abroad in London and one of my classes was held two blocks from the Emirates. That’s how I became an Arsenal fan.
Perhaps naively, I assumed every American had a story kind of like this. There’s no rational way to choose a team that plays across an ocean. It’s all somewhat arbitrary and subjective. Something just catches you, for whatever reason, and you go with it, because there’s no reason not to. (Except for the “digital brand strategist” in that nauseating New York Times style piece who said he supported Liverpool because of their “hardworking blue-collar values.” He was wrong.)
Videos by VICE
This is one of the small joys of rooting for a team so far away. The distance can be liberating. Your city’s NFL team is shared with millions of others in your immediate vicinity. It’s a birthright, either by geography or blood line. But that team 3,600 miles away you get up at 7:30 AM to watch lose on a rainy day at Stoke? You chose that for the most terrible of reasons, but it was your reason. (No one in America roots for Stoke.)
I wanted to see if I was the only one who felt this way, so, via the magic of Twitter, VICE Sports put out a call for Americans (and some Canadians) to chime in on how they picked their favorite European team. Here are some of the responses. The band Oasis came up far more often than I expected.
You’re not wrong, Jim. You’re not wrong.