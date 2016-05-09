How Beer Can Make Your Grilled Cheese Way Better

Rarebit is basically another way of saying melted cheese on toast.

But don’t confound this Welsh classic with the gooey, orange, stateside grilled cheese. While the secret to any cheese-on-bread variation is simplicity, throwing some stout-based roux on there can’t possibly hurt.

Lee Tiernan—formerly of St. John Bread & Wine and now of Black Axe Mangal—demonstrated a Worcestershire-heavy twist on the dish from Fergus Henderson’s Nose to Tail Eating, and it’s pretty stunning. Prepping a mother sauce for a piece of toast might sound intimidating, but it won’t take more than five minutes and few gulps of beer.

And trust us, the end result—beautiful brown beer bubbles—will be worth it. So whip out your sharpest cheddar and smoothest stout, and unleash the broiler to make some proper Welsh drinking food.

The sharp Cheddar gooeyness is sure to provide a “rare bit” of inner happiness.