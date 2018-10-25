How Bernie Sanders is trying to help progressives in red states

Bernie Sanders is back on the campaign trail, crisscrossing the country in support of the growing list of progressive candidates who share his message. In 2016, Sanders was a fringe figure, but now a lot of Democrats consider him part of the mainstream.

In a couple weeks, America will find out how good of an idea that was.

Sanders has said Democrats can win if they boost turnout in progressive pockets found all across the nation. On Tuesday, he visited Arizona to speak to Lefties on college campuses and in cities. The Democrats’ underdog gubernatorial candidate, David Garcia, was along for the ride. But the party’s Senate nominee — Kyrsten Sinema — was nowhere to be found.

“I think there is a good chance that Democrats will do very well,” Sanders told VICE News. “I think there’s a good chance that they will take back the U.S. House, maybe even the Senate.”

If Bernie is right, guys like Garcia can overperform by leaning in to Sanders — even in a state like Arizona.

This segment originally aired October 24, 2018


