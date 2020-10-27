How Big Is the PlayStation 5: A Dialogue

The Sony PlayStation 5: standing up, it’s 15.4 inches tall. 10.2 inches deep. 4.1 inches wide. It weighs 9.9 pounds. But these are numbers. Now that we finally have our hands on the console, we can tell you what they mean. This the debate that occurred as I placed it on my TV stand.

“OK so this is how it’s supposed to stand.”

“Absolutely not.”

“You don’t like it?”

“It’s almost as high as the TV. Jesus Christ, it towers over that speaker.”

“OK but what about the way it’s sort of fluted? Isn’t it striking?”

“Does it go on its side?”

“Uh… yes. Hang on, I think I’m supposed to screw something in. Do you see a screw over there?”

“No but there’s kind of a pile of crap on the table now.”

“Oh well… oh I guess you only need to screw the stand in when it’s, like, standing. For horizontal it just kinda goes on, it looks like. How’s that?”

“God it’s huge.”

“But better now?”

“It looks like a fucked up clam.”

“But now I can just kind of tuck it down here. Well not there, it’ll be venting right into the other one. But maybe over just a little bit. There. I think that’s better.”

“It’s still really big.”

Patrick will have our final launch review of the PlayStation 5.