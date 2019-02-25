How Black Women Weaponized Grits Against Cheating Men

To historian and journalist Cynthia Greenlee, food is about relationships and power. “Who cooks for whom,” she asks in a recent story for Munchies, “who can leave the table without cleaning, who picks the strawberries, and who pockets the profits?” Greenlee writes about a particular breakfast staple in southern cuisine that, particularly among black women, has long been used as a weapon against unfaithful or abusive men: grits. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, Munchies editor-in-chief Rupa Bhattacharya talks with Greenlee about the history of women seizing this common pantry item—and, with it, power.

