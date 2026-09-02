How Bruce Richman Turned His HIV Diagnosis Into a Global Movement

Created in partnership with and funded by ViiV Healthcare.

Bruce Richman has a Harvard law degree, a gift for making people listen, and a personal HIV diagnosis that redirected the course of his life. As the founder of the Prevention Access Campaign (PAC) and the architect of the “Undetectable = Untransmittable” (U=U) movement, Richman turned his personal medical diagnosis into a human rights crusade that reached every corner of the globe.

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Launched in 2016, the U=U campaign became a global health and human rights movement built on a single, science-backed truth: people living with HIV who maintain an undetectable viral load cannot sexually transmit the virus.

Brilliant minds are breaking through barriers, driving innovations and progress that are transforming the lives of all those impacted by HIV and bringing us closer to ending the epidemic. These are The Unstoppables, and Bruce is one of the people leading the way.

Facing diagnosis, finding purpose

Richman’s commitment to advocacy was ingrained since childhood. “The conversations we had around the dinner table were always around sharing resources and giving back to those in need,” he recalls. His mother was a dedicated activist who focused on poverty and marginalized communities; his father was a doctor, both “innate healers,” as Richman describes them.

Richman’s early career was rooted in social impact. He worked in violence prevention and ran a non-profit at a young age, before taking a job in international capital markets in London to better understand how the world of business works. It was during his time in England that his life changed forever: he was diagnosed with HIV.

Back in the U.S., he used the money he’d made in London to build a business connecting high-profile clients with good causes. Outwardly successful and mixing with some of Hollywood and sport’s A-listers, it was what Richman describes as a “dark period” in his life; his diagnosis still hidden.

“I didn’t want to live because I thought I would be infectious forever. I would always be afraid of passing this on to someone. How could I have love in my life and intimacy and children without this disease coming between us?”

The science behind U=U was solid. But when Richman talked to scientists and community advocates, the same problem kept surfacing: no one was getting the message out. The world was still running on an outdated, fear-driven understanding of HIV, and he decided to do something about it.

The launch of U=U: a global HIV campaign

Launching the U=U movement in 2016 led to immediate resistance. Established non-profits felt the message undermined their authority; some threatened legal action, others prohibited their staff from mentioning U=U at all. Undeterred, Richman used his legal background to gather a consensus statement from world-renowned scientists and became a powerful ambassador for the campaign.

“I gave talks about stigma, discrimination and suffering. Millions of people with HIV were suffering from social rejection, isolation, depression, suicide, intimate partner violence, even murder, because people thought we were infectious. But by getting the U=U message out, we could change the perception of people with HIV and our perception of ourselves.”

The strategy worked, and it worked quickly. By 2016, figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci were publicly supporting U=U; by late 2017, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially changed its definition of transmission risk. Scores of allies followed. Richman credits ViiV Healthcare as the first pharmaceutical company to back U=U, strengthening the campaign’s claims with groundbreaking studies.

“ViiV’s research on U=U has been used everywhere from South Africa, Russia to China. The Positive Perspectives body of research of people living with HIV, was groundbreaking and helped drive the adoption of U=U worldwide, because it showed that when healthcare professionals talk about U=U with patients with HIV, they’re more likely to show a whole host of positive outcomes.”

Pushing forward with global advocacy and impact

Richman recently decided to step back from his leadership role at PAC to make space for the next generation of leading voices.

Stepping back isn’t the same as stepping away. Richman remains a vocal advocate for U=U while being a board member of the Global Network of People Living with HIV. He is now exploring his next chapter, bringing the same science-based approach and movement-building skills to a new movement focused on consciousness and kindness across culture and institutions.

Richman is optimistic about what comes next.

“I’m in a place of hope. I believe in our community. I know what magic you can do together when you’re united.”

Discover more stories from The Unstoppables and learn about how innovation has shaped progress in HIV or visit ViiV Healthcare to explore their commitment to ending the HIV epidemic.