How Buying ‘GTA 6’ Could Actually Save You $5,000, According to a Self-Made Millionaire

Who doesn’t want to save money? According to Mark Tilbury, a self-made millionaire whose social media posts center around frugality, there’s a surprising way to save money that involves having fun. Playing GTA VI, he says, might just end up saving gamers thousands of dollars. No, really – thousands.

Let’s say, as Tilbury proposes, the player dedicates four hours every night to exploring Leonida, getting to know Lucia and Jason, and listening to the new soundtrack. If the game takes around 80 hours to complete, that works out to 50 nights of play time, which means that’s 50 nights the player is likely staying home. So, whatever money the player might spend on a night out – Tilbury offers an estimate of $100 a night – stays right in their bank account.

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According to Tilbury, in fact, that means the player will save a total of $5,000. With the standard edition of the game coming in at $80, it’s an overall sound financial investment. Especially considering how long GTA fans have been looking forward to this game, it’s like a cherry on top to consider delving into the world of Vice City has real-life financial benefits.

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Ironically, there was talk online last month that indicated there’s some concern about how the game is going to impact the economy. Experts indicated that 1.5 million people might call out of work on release day. So while players might be saving money, the economy could receive a little pinch.

Of course, Tilbury’s math is more playful than properly Pythagorean, but it’s definitely true that gamers will be dedicating plenty of time to GTA VI. Judging by how much space gamers will need to clear up on their console, it’s definitely possible that they will be able to enjoy hours and hours of play before they even come close to the end.

And if they’re spending more time at home, maybe that does mean fewer nights out. At the same time, since there’s also merchandise available that not only offers hats and T-shirts, but items like stickers, money clips, and a lighter, excited GTA fans might not stop at just buying the game.

But why should they?

With only days to go before GTA VI drops on November 19, maybe the most important factor here isn’t finances. It’s knowing that one of the most highly anticipated games of the year, if not longer, is finally almost here. Whether they chose to call off work, grab a t-shirt or two, or dedicate a few evenings to playing the game, gamers deserve to celebrate the arrival of GTA VI however they see fit.