How Charlottesville’s first black female mayor tried to revive the city after tragedy

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and the city of Charlottesville just declared a state of emergency this weekend, in preparation for the one year anniversary of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally.

This year, the organizers were denied a permit in Charlottesville, so they’re hosting a rally in D.C. instead.

But the city of Charlottesville is still preparing for the possibility of violence.

VICE News spent time with Mayor Nikuyah Walker, the first black female ever elected to serve in the position, to hear what it’s been like trying to revive the city after a tragedy.

“My hope is that we do this work of transforming the current state of the city so well that people will come and ask us how we did that,” Walker told VICE News. “And that we may become a model for how true change happens in a country that has been struggling with truth for almost 400 years.”



This segment originally aired August 8, 2018 on VICE News Tonight on HBO.

