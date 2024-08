On an all-new episode of VICELAND’s STATES OF UNDRESS, host Hailey Gates heads to Mexico City to discover how the major fashion designers are incorporating European influences into their own country’s couture. Away from the city’s runways, Hailey stumbles across a few deep-seated subcultures that use clothing as a means of expressing what they believe in.

