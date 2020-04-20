How Coronavirus Is Finally Fulfilling the Internet’s Promise

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

Before the era of COVID-19, people were anxious about screen time destroying their ability to connect with each other in real life. But for those 13-year-olds who don’t want to cancel their bar mitzvahs and that couple who had their heart set on that anniversary trip, screens are now the best consolation prize.

Videos by VICE

Health crises eventually end, and soon people will get comfortable being within 6 feet of each other. But in a post-pandemic world, we may realize being that close and touching a stranger’s hand isn’t even a risk we’re willing to take — or a risk we have to take.

“I think it’s going to make us consider what are the advantages? And what are the advantages of being there in person and what do we really miss and need?” said Ioana Literat, assistant professor of Communication, Media, and Learning Technologies Design at Columbia University.

“I think that the emphasis should be on human agency. Right? It’s not what social media does to us, but what we do with social media.”