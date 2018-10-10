How Corrupt Rehab Facilities Cash in on Relapses

After entering a rehab facility, 85 percent of recovering drug addicts will relapse within a year, according to the American Addiction Centers. And according to veteran sober home owner Adam Jasinski, corrupt rehab centers in South Florida, the epicenter of the opioid treatment industry, bank on that statistic for financial gain.



On this week’s episode of DOPESICK NATION, Jasinski explains just how fraudulent facilities can put people’s sobriety, and lives, at risk.

“These places were holding barns for kids to wait ’til they relapsed,” he said of sober living homes that allegedly make shady deals with treatment centers. “So the unscrupulous people would ease that process along. They’d come through with a bag of dope, get your dirty urine, and then sell you for 2,000 bucks.”

