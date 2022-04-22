How Criminals Use Apple Pay to Abuse Credit Cards

Are you using two-factor authentication for all your accounts? Do you have Apple Pay or another service hooked up to a bank card? Well, so do criminals.

It’s the growth of a scheme Cyber first reported on about six months ago. Thanks to bots that help criminals trick you into giving up your 2FA codes, they’re now able to set up links between Apple Pay bank cards. It’s shockingly easy to do and, bizarrely, shockingly hard to stop.

On this episode of Cyber, Motherboard Staff Writer Joseph Cox walks us through how criminals are circumventing 2FA and using Apple Pay to go on spending sprees.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Criminals Abuse Apple Pay in Spending Sprees

The Booming Underground Market for Bots That Steal Your 2FA Codes

