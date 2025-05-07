How Dangerous Is Smoking Weed While Pregnant?

In today’s obvious news, you shouldn’t smoke weed while pregnant. A new study published in JAMA Pediatrics found that using marijuana during pregnancy is extremely dangerous for the fetus.

The new research saw scientists conduct a meta-analysis of 51 studies with over 21 million participants. In doing so, they discovered prenatal cannabis use is associated with increased odds of preterm birth, undersized fetuses, low birth weight, and perinatal mortality.

“The most striking finding is the increased risk of perinatal mortality—death either during the pregnancy or shortly after the pregnancy,” obstetrician and lead study author Dr. Jamie Lo told CNN.

Using marijuana during pregnancy led to a 52 percent higher risk of preterm delivery. It also sparked a 75 percent higher risk of low birth weight.

As for the impact of cannabis as it relates to mortality, the research found that there’s a 29 percent higher risk of infant death when a mother uses marijuana while pregnant.

Take a Break From THC During Pregnancy

Since weed is associated with an increased risk of adverse outcomes, study authors urged doctors to tell patients as much.

“Perceptions of safety are compounded by the increased availability and legalization of cannabis,” Lo said. “In addition, health care providers are poor at counseling due to confusion over conflicting studies. Therefore, there’s no clear public health messaging.”

In the study, the authors also noted that increased public health measures are needed to raise awareness. This is true particularly because cannabis is the most commonly used illegal substance during pregnancy.

“There is a mistaken perception that because marijuana is natural and plant-based, it’s not harmful,” Lo told the outlet. “I remind my patients that opium and heroin are also plant-based. Tobacco is a plant, and alcohol is also made from plants.”

While prior studies looking into marijuana use during pregnancy focused on patients who smoked cigarettes or drank as well, this research solely focused on weed, a detail that makes the findings all the more stark.

Lo further noted that, at the end of the day, “it’s best [for pregnant women] not to be exposed to THC… no matter what form you’re using.”

