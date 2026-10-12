How Do Freedivers Cope With So Little Oxygen? Scientists May Have Found a Clue.

It’s unsurprising that cutting off your brain’s access to the oxygen it needs to run its routine processes can significantly affect it. That’s especially true for freedivers, people who hold their breath for minutes at a time as they try to swim as deep into the ocean as humanly possible.

Normally, starving your brain leads straight to rapid neuron death, seizures, and catastrophic memory impairment, mostly because the hippocampus takes the first hit when oxygen dries up. Yet, according to a bioRxiv study led by neuroscientist Julia Micaux of the University of Paris-Saclay, free divers who hold their breath for extended stretches somehow don’t suffer the kind of major brain meltdown you’d expect.

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The team examined how these athletes avoid frying their brains, so they put 17 male free divers through seven months of rigorous training alongside 20 non-free-diving controls. Brain scans revealed that repeatedly cutting off oxygen triggers a weird structural rewiring instead of causing immediate damage.

Freedivers Hold Their Breath for Minutes. Their Brains May Adapt in Unexpected Ways.

The brain compensates for this lack of oxygen by boosting communication between frontoparietal networks and brain regions that manage processes like attention and sensory processing.

The hippocampus doesn’t immediately short-circuit because it throttles back its ties to sensorimotor systems, seemingly redirecting its connection straight into the cerebellum. This lets the brain mute external sensory overload while focusing on internal processes that protect episodic memory under extreme physiological stress.

In other words, the brain quickly rewires itself to protect against sudden, prolonged oxygen deprivation.

The study has its limitations, as you might’ve guessed from its brief description. It was small and included only male free divers, but the findings laid solid groundwork, suggesting that controlled hypoxia can drive rapid brain adaptation that protects the brain rather than immediately causing severe damage.

The researchers think that if they can map how this mechanism works, it could eventually open the door to methods of treating a variety of brain elements, like age-related cognitive decline and neurodegenerative disease.