Welcome to Coping, Episode Two.nervous shitters
Ask Michelle: How do I get my family member to talk to me again?Anxiety and Depression Association of America
Here are some things to read about identifying (and then handling) anxiety, that wily shape-shifter:
- “I look calm, but really I’m internally panicking.” Here’s what high-functioning anxiety looks like and how one writer dealt with it.
- Feel a panic attack coming on? There are doctor-approved tips that work (and don’t involve blowing into a paper bag).
- “I felt sick all the time, and then realized it was actually anxiety.”
- Men often hide their anxiety behind these tell-tale behaviors.
