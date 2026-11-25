Dungeons and Dragons already includes a robust Renown system in the core rules, but the D&D: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion goes even deeper to reflect the Azeroth’s reputations and factions.

Factions and Renown in D&D: World of Warcraft

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast/Blizzard

World of Warcraft is defined by its world’s competition amongst major factions and many splintered subfactions and many DMs want to recreate that deep world-building at the table for their Azeroth-inspired adventures and campaigns.

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Luckily, the D&D Renown system is a good fit to reflect the MMO’s Reputation system at the tabletop and the D&D: WoW gameplay expansion includes a full chapter dedicated to Factions and Renown.

The book explains that, “Azeroth is defined by its factions—nations, organizations, cartels, and pacts that claim members from around the world. As characters interact with these factions, they can build a reputation and earn tangible and intangible rewards.”

The book creates these new perks and labels in the Renown system for D&D: WoW adventures:

Friendly (Renown 3+). Other members of the faction are Friendly to you by default.

Other members of the faction are Friendly to you by default. Honored (Renown 10+). You can purchase equipment found in the Player’s Handbook, as well as Common or Uncommon magic items, from merchants of the faction at a 10% discount.

You can purchase equipment found in the Player’s Handbook, as well as Common or Uncommon magic items, from merchants of the faction at a 10% discount. Revered (Renown 25+). Your discount increases to 15% and extends to Rare magic items.

Your discount increases to 15% and extends to Rare magic items. Exalted (Renown 50+). Your discount increases to 25% and extends to Very Rare magic items.

Certain mounts and magic items are available only from merchants associated with a particular faction and might require a minimum Renown Score with that faction to purchase.

Additionally, most characters created using the origins in the gameplay expansion book have a starting Renown Score of 3 with one of the subfactions associated with either the Alliance or the Horde. A few species and class options give starting Renown Scores with other factions.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft is available now at local game shops and online through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar services.