How Dungeons and Dragons Handles World of Warcraft Hero Classes

Dungeons and Dragons will be able to recreate every World of Warcraft class in the TTRPG when the upcoming gameplay expansion arrives, including the MMO’s unique Hero Classes.

Hero Classes in Dungeons and Dragons Explained

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

For those who are unfamiliar with World of Warcraft’s Hero Classes, these are special classes that traditionally start closer to the max level cap, instead of at level 1. Usually there’s a lore reason for this mechanical change and the hero class closely ties to the story of a particular expansion.

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Now that Dungeons and Dragons is bringing every WoW class to the TTRPG, the D&D team needed to find a way to represent this idea at the tabletop for the Death Knight, Demon Hunter, and Evoker classes.

Here is a breakdown of how rolling a Hero Class works in each different scenario:

Hero classes are typically only available to characters starting at level 3 or higher. In the story of World of Warcraft, characters with hero classes are already experienced and powerful adventurers by the time they enter the game.

With your DM’s permission, you can start as a level 1 character, but your subclass choice is fixed when you make the character.

Death Knight – To play a Death Knight, you’ll choose the Paladin class from the Player’s Handbook and the new Oath of the Ebon Blade subclass, which alters some of your core Paladin class features beginning at level 1 and accommodates whichever specialization you choose by way of its features.

Demon Hunter – To play a Demon Hunter, choose the Ranger class from the Player’s Handbook and the Demon Hunter subclass, which alters some of your core Ranger class features—granting you Blindsight and allowing you to collect soul fragments from departed foes and use them to cast certain spells or siphon health from nearby foes. All Demon Hunters in World of Warcraft lore are elves (blood elves, night elves, or void elves), so check with your DM before playing a Demon Hunter of another species.

Evoker – Playing an Evoker doesn’t alter the base Sorcerer class, but it slightly alters the Draconic Sorcery subclass from the Player’s Handbook. As you specialize in Augmentation, Devastation, or Preservation, you’ll be pointed towards new Evoker spells. All Evokers in World of Warcraft are dracthyr, so check with your DM before playing an Evoker of another species.

That should be everything players need to know for now, as they start planning their characters for upcoming Dungeons and Dragons adventures and campaigns.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the next gameplay expansion launch approaches.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and online similar online services. The Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion releases on November 17, 2026.