How Eddie Murphy’s Music Career Started With a $100,000 Bet Richard Pryor Never Paid

Up until 1985, Eddie Murphy was primarily known for being a comedian. In September of that year, the Beverly Hills Cop star released his first musical album, the moderately successful How Could It Be. With the help of “Super Freak” singer Rick James, the record spawned the No. 2 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Party All the Time.”

You can check out the music video for the James-assisted single right here:

Videos by VICE

Play video

How Could It Be’s liner notes are almost as interesting as the album itself, considering all the celebrities Murphy shouts out that don’t seem to have had any involvement with the project. Michael Jackson and Prince, for example, receive a thank you, as Murphy explains, “simply because it’s hip to have your names on my album.”

Another curious dedication is given to one of Murphy’s biggest comedy heroes: “To Richard Pryor, my idol, with whom I have a $100,000 bet,” Murphy writes. “No, motherf—ker, I didn’t forget.”

Eddie Murphy Once Made a $100,000 Bet With Richard Pryor Over His Music Career

During a 2023 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Murphy revealed that his bet with Pryor stemmed from Pryor not thinking Murphy would put out a serious music album without any jokes. According to Murphy, Pryor told him, “You’ll never do it,” and offered him $100,000 if he proved him wrong. Murphy, of course, rose to the challenge and delivered a completely joke-free record, despite how amusing some listeners may have ended up finding his songs. He also released two other musical projects in Pryor’s lifetime: 1989’s So Happy and 1993’s Love’s Alright.

But regardless of the fact that Murphy won the bet fair and square, Pryor never paid Murphy what he owed him. Evidently, Pryor didn’t bother to look at the album’s liner notes, either. Murphy and Pryor would link up in 1989 for the cult classic Harlem Nights, alongside Redd Foxx, but Murphy opted not to bring up the $100,000 at the time.

To hear Murphy’s full recollection of things, take a look at the clip below: