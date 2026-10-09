How Eminem Indirectly Helped Another Rapper Unleash an Insanely Disrespectful Diss Track

Eminem used to get wildly disrespectful in his diss tracks. For a long time, nothing used to be off-limits with him. At the end of the day, even his own loved ones used to get the brunt of his wrath. What made another rapper that much different? But even Eminem would probably wince at how Cam’ron used his song to obliterate one of his enemies.

Back in 2001, Cam used to have beef with a Harlem rapper named Stan Spit, aka Stanley Drayton. Unless you were super tapped into the New York mixtape scene, it’s not super likely you’ll remember his work. But he did star in the cult classic 1998 film Belly starring Nas and DMX. There, he played the character Wise in music video extraordinaire Hype Williams’ debut.

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He also drew the ire of Cam’ron in a local rap feud. Given he shared the same name as Eminem’s classic “Stan”, the Dipset lyricist absolutely massacred over the somber Dido sample.

Mind you, this is Killa Cam at the peak of his powers. Come Home With Me was a massive hit on his Roc-A-Fella debut. His album with the rest of the Diplomats garnered him a ton of hits. Then, he was gearing up for his equally fantastic follow-up album Purple Haze. Still, he found time to diss a rapper he claimed was desperately trying to coast off his success in Harlem.

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Cam’Ron Drops one of the Coldest Diss Songs of All Time With a Remix of Eminem’s ‘Stan’

The intro alone was a visceral character assassination, with Cam scoffing that Stan Spit never got any other film roles after Belly. Moreover, that success never parlayed into any love from record labels for his music. Rapping ten years strong, Cam shrugged that he’s probably mad at him for getting his big shot first. “Maybe if I write him a letter I’ll try and help him get a deal,” Cam’ron said in the intro.

Immediately in his “letter”, he claimed that he was real nice and spent time with him on Mother’s Day because Stan’s mother passed away. Then, he allegedly slept with his woman and said that his image as a tough rapper is all contrived. It’s absolutely brutal.

Stan Spit tried to retort with his own “Dear Cam“, but the damage had already been done. Moreover, Cam’ron stayed true to his word at the end of the diss. “See Stan, I’m gettin’ tired of this pen/And even if you diss, I’m not writin’ you again because you need some help,” he rapped.

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