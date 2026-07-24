Music How Everyone Will React to the New Charli XCX Album Every possible opinion on “Music, Fashion, Film”. You’re welcome, our pleasure. By VICE Staff July 24, 2026, 12:33pm Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Studio Behind Spanish Horror Shooter Crisol: Theater of Idols Has Reportedly Lost All Its Staff 3 hours ago By John Bonelli (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage) Diddy in Solitary Confinement After Inmate Fight Following Move to Low-Security Prison 3 hours ago By Lauren Boisvert (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic) 3 Pop-Punk Songs From the 2000s That Will Outlive Their Makers 3 hours ago By Lauren Boisvert Screenshot: PlayStation, Steam Marvel Tokon’s Poor PC Performance Might Be Due to PlayStation Blocking Dataminers 3 hours ago By Brent Koepp