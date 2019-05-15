How Fyre Festival Almost Ruined My Life – Twice

Maryann Rolle lost $50,000 of her savings catering for the disastrous luxury Fyre Festival, before the whole thing ended in chaos, leaving her and hundreds of others on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma unpaid.

Millions witnessed her plight on a VICE Studios-produced Netflix documentary about the fiasco – Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened – and, before long, a crowdfunding page had been set up in her name. The total figure on that GoFundMe now stands at just over $230,000.

Videos by VICE

Recently, VICE went to the Bahamas to discover what Maryann’s going to do with the money, and how she almost got scammed again.