How Gwen Stefani’s ‘Songwriting Breakthrough’ Became a Massive No Doubt Hit (And Why She Later Realized It Was Unfair)

Gwen Stefani’s initial role in No Doubt had her relegated to backing vocalist, and to hear her tell it, she was fine with it at the time. When the band first formed in 1986, Stefani’s brother, Eric, did all the songwriting. Gwen, meanwhile, was free to fall in love with bassist Tony Kanal when he joined in 1987.

From then until their breakup in 1994, Gwen Stefani’s world centered around their life together. “All I ever did was look at Tony and pray that God would let me have a baby with him,” she told The Guardian in 2005.

“At first it was my brother’s songwriting, and I was just doing what everyone told me,” she continued. “I was completely passive, no goals. I was in love with Tony and just happy to be in the band.”

The breakup, naturally, was devastating for Stefani. But the experience also led to No Doubt’s mainstream breakthrough. She channeled everything she was feeling into songwriting, taking on an active role for the first time. Those songs ended up as the band’s 1995 hit album Tragic Kingdom.

Tragic Kingdom could definitely be categorized as a breakup album. No Doubt burst onto the mainstream scene with raw, emotional songs like “Just A Girl” and “Spiderwebs”. These songs went on to define a generation. In particular, “Don’t Speak” became an anthem for crushing heartbreak and nasty breakups.

No Doubt toured the album for 28 months, with Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal still in the raw stages of their split. They’ve since recalled not even being sure how they got through it all.

“We were going through the breakup, and in every interview we were talking about it, so we were opening this wound on an hourly basis,” Kanal said in 2012. “It was so brutal, [and] I don’t know how we made it through.”

However, Stefani told Spin in 1996 that she and the fans didn’t exactly go easy on Kanal in the aftermath. “Everybody’s like, ‘God, that guy is a jerk,’” she said. “Which is not fair because he didn’t have his lyrics to talk about me when I smothered him, and he didn’t have a life.” She added, “They don’t know me. They don’t see my faults.”

Eventually, Stefani and Kanal rebuilt their relationship and became close friends again several years after the public split. While Stefani rocketed to stardom and dabbled in solo work, No Doubt never actually broke up.

“We’ve always treated each other with respect, whereas maybe other bands that break up forget that,” said drummer Adrian Young in 2012. That lasting respect has led No Doubt to a monumental residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas in May and June 2026, getting back together like no time has passed at all.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic