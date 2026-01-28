How Hard Is It To Grow Bud?

Okay, seriously, how hard is it to actually grow weed? Between the expensive grow lights, fancy seeds, and careful temperature control, it seems impossible. Full disclosure, I’ve never grown my own bud. But I’ve seen friends do it, and scoured the internet for people’s experiences, opinions, successes, failures, and other thoughts on whether this feat is doable or daunting.

Some say it’s ridiculously easy, and others say it’s hard and time-consuming to get it right. I guess it depends on how much effort you’re willing to put in.

Now let’s get into the nitty-gritty of growing.

Is GROWING WEED Even Legal?

It depends heavily on where you’re at. In legalized states like California, Colorado, Massachusetts, and New York, adults over 21 are allowed to grow a limited number of marijuana plants on their private property. If you live in a state where recreational bud is legal, you can probably grow at home.

A few states (Washington state, South Dakota, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Hawaii) only allow medicinal marijuana cardholders to grow at home. Interestingly, Nevada only allows you to grow if you live more than 25 miles from a cannabis store, which is just funny.

There are also usually a bunch of rules for people who grow at home, like the plants can’t be visible to the public, and they have to be secure so no one can get to them. The biggest rule is usually about how many plants you can grow, and that varies by state, so check your local laws.

The Cost OF GROWING WEED (Financial, Not Emotional)

Many people say that growing cannabis can be stupid expensive or impressively cheap; it depends on how you go about it. A single cannabis seed can cost anywhere between $10 and $30. You can grow your pot outdoors in the sunshine if your location allows for it, or spend thousands on a special light setup. Soil and plant food can also range wildly.

If you don’t have a ton of disposable money lying around, you can probably get a good thing going with under $200. If you have some spare change to elevate your setup, $400 is a solid price point to land around.

Yeah, you can pick seeds out of your store-bought bud (aka bag seeds) and grow them in a kitchen mixing bowl with dirt from the park down the street. But it probably won’t go well, and even if it does, the weed will probably be terrible. However, if you want to try growing weed in the lowest-risk way possible, feel free to do that.

The Time Commitment FOR GROWING WEED

From seed to harvest, it can take anywhere between three and six months, plus you need another week or so to dry the buds before you smoke them. There are “autoflower” seeds that can be ready for harvest in just two months, but many people say those aren’t ideal for beginners.

Indoor flower tends to grow faster, so even if you have outdoor space, you may want to move your setup indoors for a speedy supply. Here’s a rough timeline:

Germinating: 1-10 days

Seedling: 2-3 weeks

Vegetative: 2-8 weeks

Pre-Flowering: 1-2 weeks

Flowering: 6-8 weeks

Harvesting, Drying, and Curing: 7-14 days

Mileage may vary, but this gives you an idea of how long it’ll take. This isn’t the kind of hobby you can try out for a week or two to see if you like it. You gotta commit to one full plant cycle

The Hardest Parts OF GROWING WEED

Surprisingly, several people said the drying and curing process can be the most frustrating. Also, many say they struggled with the germination process at the very start of the cycle.

So, it sounds like it’s the beginning and the end that are likely to give you trouble. The middle part is mostly on the plant to make happen, and you’re just a watchful guardian there to offer support.

A Few Tips From Successful CANNABIS Growers

The growers who went from total newbies to seasoned harvesters seemed to have the same tips for beginners:

Don’t over-love your plants; let them do their thing

Buy good seeds if you want good bud

Pricier brands aren’t always better

Keep it simple, stupid

Research, research, research, and then research more

Most of the successful growers tell beginners to research, but don’t overthink. You don’t need the fanciest equipment, the most advanced techniques, or the most high-end seeds. In fact, those things can trip you up if you’re a newbie.

But that doesn’t mean you should go in blind (which you’re not, since you’re reading this). This isn’t a complete guide to how to grow bud, but now you have an idea of whether or not it’s something you can take on.

Another big thing to note is that if you don’t have a green thumb, you’ll probably struggle with cannabis too. They’re plants, so if you can’t keep a pothos or succulent alive, you have a steep hill to climb, my friend. If you’re determined anyway, try growing something else from a seed, like basil.

Some quotes from Reddit I loved:

“Growing cannabis is not difficult. Growing really good cannabis is.”

“Unless you know what you are doing to an extent you will never even make it to flower.”

“You can make it as easy or as difficult as your heart and your wallet desires.”

Growing Weed FAQs

Do I need grow lights?

If you’re growing indoors, yes, probably. Your plants need sun, which is outdoors. So, unless you have a massive skylight and loads of sun, get some lights.

Where do I get seeds?

You can buy seeds online!

Can I use seeds I picked out of my cannabis?

Yes, but you never know what you’re getting since those are accidental and not carefully engineered with specific genetics. It’s a cheap option, but also a wild card that likely won’t win you Uno.

Do I need to measure pH?

You can wing it, but monitoring your plant and soil’s pH can be quite helpful in giving it what it needs.

Some CANNABIS Seeds to Get Started With…

