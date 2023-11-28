How Hopeful Are Australians About The Future?

2023, what a year. A lot has happened on home soil, to say the least. Australia voted ‘No’, hosted the Women’s World Cup, had our warmest winter on record and more.

It’s been pretty chaotic. While social media and chats with mates can give us an insight into what the collective “vibe” is, sometimes a wider perspective can be useful.

So, in partnership with Johnnie Walker, VICE Australia carried out a survey to get your insights on how you feel about the future of Australia, on everything from the housing crisis to gender inequality, LGBTQIA+ rights and what actions actually lead to social progress.

The results? Let’s dive in.

A resounding 85.1% of folks said that housing affordability is the most pressing issue keeping them up at night. Given the current rental crisis and the rising cost of living, it’s unsurprising that keeping roofs over our heads is the main stress on folks’ minds. In second and third place, people noted that mental health and education are the next most pressing issues facing society currently.

When asked if they felt Australia was moving in the right direction overall, 50.8% of people voted no, with the 35-44-year-old age group making up the majority of answers.

It’s a bit grim, but there is some positivity.

While things may seem sombre, people do believe change is possible – 90% of folks do believe voting can enact change, with others stating that they believe in educating others, volunteering and protesting. Additionally, 45.7% of respondents said that they feel moderately optimistic about the future of LGBTQIA+ rights in the country.

Overall, folks felt that if more of a focus was placed on community building and understanding amongst different demographics, greater progress could be made in fighting for what we all want – which is pretty much just better living standards for all.

If there’s one thing that’s been made resoundingly clear, it’s that conversation is clearly the first step to progress. So, over the last year, VICE Australia launched “The VICE Guide To Being Better”, which basically aims to unpack a slew of topics that impact young Australians today, including neurodiversity, gender fluidity, modern masculinity and women in sport.

In the episode below, watch Tim Nelson, the lead vocalist and keyboardist in Cub Sport, discuss queer representation in the male-dominated Australian music industry and how the gender binaries we all exist in are essentially made up.

You can watch more of the VICE Guide To Being Better here.

