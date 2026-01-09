Membership How I Became the Accidental Cover Star of a Deftones Album That person on the front of Around the Fur? Yep, that’s me. January 9, 2026, 8:23am Image: Deftones' 'Around the Fur' artwork. Share: Click to share on X (Opens in new window)X Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Tagged:Around The Fur, Deftones, Music, The Be Quiet And Drive Issue Share: Click to share on X (Opens in new window)X Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) ‘I Think He’s Got Eight New Beefs’: Fat Joe Explains Current Relationship With 50 Cent After Past Beef 2 hours ago By Caleb Catlin Sankai/Getty Images Samsung Says AI’s Insatiable Need for Chips Will Make TVs More Expensive 2 hours ago By Matt Jancer Getty Images How to Use Cannabis for Creativity: Get High + Get Inspired 2 hours ago By Veronica Booth DNY59/Getty Images Claude Wants More Money for the AI War. Is the AI Bubble About to Burst? 2 hours ago By Matt Jancer