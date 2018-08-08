How Instagram Changed Tattoo Culture

Gone are the days where people picked out flash tattoos from a book or wall. Thanks to Instagram, more and more clients would rather replicate pieces they find straight off their feed.

With 1.3 million followers on Instagram, Dr. Woo is one of the most sought-after tattoo artists today. His fine line black and grey tattoos have become the new “it” style, and he has long list of celebrity clients like Drake, Miley Cyrus, and Cara Delevingne to prove it. Tonight on TATTOO AGE, Dr. Woo talks about his Insta-famous style, which changed the way other artists have approached their own techniques.

Videos by VICE

TATTOO AGE airs Wednesdays at 10:30 PM on VICELAND. Find out how to tune in here.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.