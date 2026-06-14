How Is Cloud in Final Fantasy Resonance? HD-2D Visions System Explained

Final Fantasy Resonance gives players who have been hoping for an HD-2D installment in the franchise what they’ve been asking for, but some interesting cameos in the trailer left some gamers confused about the plot of this adventure.

Final Fantasy Resonance Visions system

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For those who aren’t familiar with Final Fantasy Resonance’s story, the game is actually based on the first story arc from Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. The game isn’t just a port of the mobile title, but the plot will be very familiar to gamers who worked through that gacha game.

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Although characters like Final Fantasy VII’s Cloud appear in the gameplay reveal, Final Fantasy Resonance is not a multiverse game. This title features a unique story in its own world, following the main protagonist, Rain.

Rain is a knight of the Kingdom of Grandshelt who is exceptionally skilled and entrusted with commanding an airship squadron at a young age. During battles, Rain will be able to call on Visions (very similar to personas from the Persona series) to join him and enhance his fighting skills.

This Vision system is how classic franchise characters are able to appear in the game. They aren’t actually NPCs or playable characters who have voice lines and interact with the main narrative, they’re simply a part of the game’s combat mechanics.

“Final Fantasy Legends: Bolster your team with Visions, echoes of beloved FINAL FANTASY characters, who fight alongside you with unique skills and abilities for deep party customization.”

The Visions system is paired with the strategic turn-based battles to create a unique combat system for the HD-2D title. In classic Final Fantasy style, players can exploit enemy weaknesses to stagger them—breaking their defenses to seize extra turns and gain the upper hand with powerful Resonance attacks in cinematic battles shaped by smart choices.

Although many gamers were hesitant to check out Brave Exvius because of its mobile game trappings, it seems like Resonance has a potential to find a much larger audience with its cross-platform release and the removal of any gacha mechanics. It should be very interesting to see how well the game is received this fall and if a lot of franchise fans decide to check it out while they wait for Final Fantasy VII Revelations.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates on the Final Fantasy franchise.

Final Fantasy Resonance is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 22, 2026.