‘How Is This Any Different Than Milli Vanilli?’ Jermaine Dupri Calls Out Fake AI Artists—and He Makes One Hell of a Point

People are working hard to try and get us to accept AI-generated music. It’s one thing to use AI to tighten up little technical mistakes. But it’s another thing entirely when they want to bypass the artist entirely and start making vacant avatars to make stars. It’s rampant exploitation, creatively bankrupt, and the lowest hanging fruit, to treat art as just another form of disposable income. While some artists are inclined to embrace AI and AI-generated music like Xania Monet, a lot of people see through the gambit, Jermaine Dupri included.

Recently, Dupri was the latest to trash Telisha “Nikki” Jones and her AI avatar Xania Monet. He reacted to Jones’ interview with Gayle King on X, explaining he’s seen this story play out before. An act gaining prestige for a voice that isn’t theirs? Pretending to be someone they aren’t? The “Welcome to Atlanta” artist says there was a similar story going on in the 90s.

Jermaine Dupri Says The AI Music Controversy is Just Like Milli Vanilli

“So let me get this right, years ago the industry found out that Milli Vanilli weren’t really the voices on their Grammy winning record and they were stripped of their Grammy, but now we’re getting ready to accept people who can’t even sing, creating songs for a fake person? How is this any different than milli Vanilli?” Jermaine Dupri questions.

He makes one hell of a point. What Telisha is trying to pull is nothing short of an absurd super villain arc. She’s a songwriter burnt by the music industry, and in return, she wants to burn it by embracing a dangerous precedent, replacing art with pure artifice. Jermaine Dupri isn’t the only one to feel a way either. Kehlani similarly slandered the Xania Monet emergence, expressing her concerns to TikTok. “Nothing and no one on Earth will ever be able to justify AI to me. I don’t respect it,” they say.

