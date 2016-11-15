How Is This Real: Gucci Mane and Future Just Released ‘Free Bricks 2’

Gucci Mane has done many great things since he’s gotten out of jail. But one thing that all Gucci fans have been waiting for is a follow-up to a mixtape that probably laid the ground for more of the past couple years than any other: Free Bricks, the Future collaboration. We’ve been promised a number of Gucci projects, but this one dropped out of the sky. Thank you, to all the trap gods out there. Guaranteed you’ve never heard anything as beautiful as Future crooning “heroin.”

Gucci raps about selling the kind of dope that makes your uncle want to sell his TV. This is the audio version of that. Listen to Free Bricks 2 below:

Videos by VICE

