How Jason Dill Dropped His Drug Habit and Started a Killer Skate Brand

On an all-new episode of VICELAND’s EPICLY LATER’D, we met up with Jason Dill to chart his journey from visionary New York pro to the head of a leading skate brand. In his heyday, the skater did any drug he could get his hands on—weed, speed, crack, you name it—before he wound up hospitalized in 2009 from years of hard partying. He’s since toned it down, trading in drugs and booze for more time to focus on his skate company, Fucking Awesome.

