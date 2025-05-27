How Long Can Human Sperm Survive? Longer Than You’d Think.

Sperm have one job. But getting there—actually getting there—requires Olympic-level stamina, perfect timing, and, sometimes, a little fallopian tube nap.

So, how long can sperm survive? The answer depends on where they land, how wet things are, and whether they get to take a little pit stop in the female reproductive tract.

Videos by VICE

Inside the male reproductive system, they’ve got a bit of time. After being produced in the testes, sperm take a long crawl through the epididymis, a narrow, tightly coiled duct. It can take up to 10 days just to mature.

Once they arrive at their holding tank, they can wait it out for up to two weeks in a kind of low-power mode. “The sperm can be stored there in a viable but functionally suppressed state,” Brett Nixon, a reproductive biologist at Australia’s University of Newcastle, told Live Science.

Once they leave the body, their odds drop fast. Despite what you might’ve heard in locker rooms, oxygen doesn’t kill sperm, but dry surfaces absolutely do. Give them a countertop or a bedsheet, and they’re dead within minutes. They need moisture to keep moving, or their lifespan is over.

How Long Can Sperm Survive?

In a lab, though, it’s a different story. In ideal assisted reproduction settings, sperm can survive for up to 72 hours. Freeze them properly, and they can last for decades. Yes, decades. “If frozen appropriately, sperm can survive for decades,” Nixon confirmed.

But the strangest survival story belongs to the female reproductive tract. Here, sperm can last up to seven days—and possibly longer. “There are one or two reports of sperm surviving in the female tract for the next menstrual cycle,” said Professor Christopher Barratt of the University of Dundee. That’s 28 days. Nearly a month. It’s rare, but not impossible.

Part of that longevity comes from how sperm don’t sprint to the egg. Instead, they post up in oviductal “rest stops,” where they literally bind to the walls of the fallopian tubes and chill—conserving energy, absorbing nutrients, and waiting for ovulation like it’s the opening bell at a warehouse sale. Studies in pigs show that sperm that dock in these spots not only survive longer but also fertilize better.

It’s gross. It’s clever. It’s effective.

The sperm that gets the egg isn’t always the fastest—it’s the one with patience and a good strategy.