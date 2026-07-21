How Long Does It Take to Beat Splatoon Raiders? Campaign Length Revealed

Splatoon Raiders reviews are now live, which means we now have a good idea of how long it will take to beat the Switch 2 title. According to multiple reviewers, Splatoon Raiders’ length is as high as 40 hours. Here is how the game’s length breaks down.

How Long is Splatoon Raiders?

Screenshot: Nintendo

According to several reviews, the Splatoon Raiders main campaign takes about 18 hours to complete. Of course, that doesn’t take individual playstyle into consideration. Before you panic, the new Splatoon single-player game apparently takes a lot longer to beat if you do a 100% completion run and unlock all of its features.

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Here is Splatoon Raiders’ reported length:

Quick Run: 15 hours

15 hours Average Run: 18 hours

18 hours Completionist Run: 40+ hours (estimate)

Screenshot: Nintendo

Yes, you read that right. Splatoon Raiders will reportedly take over 40 hours to fully complete everything. That means it’s a pretty chonky game. Then again, at my age, I think even 18 hours is pretty long for most casual games that aren’t epic RPGs. Considering Splatoon Raiders is only $49 digitally, that’s honestly not bad at all.

Of course, it should be reiterated that these are just estimated times based on reviewers. As I mentioned above, different players complete things at different times. However, the general consensus I’ve seen is that you will be spending a lot of hours if you are trying to fully complete the single-player Splatoon title’s full campaign.

When Does Splatoon Raiders Come Out?

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Splatoon Raiders release date is Thursday, July 23, 2026. However, since it launches at 12 AM ET, it means that some players in North America will technically get to play late at night on July 22 at 9 PM PT.

Because Nintendo generally launches first-party titles on a predictable Nintendo eShop schedule, we have a good idea of when the game will launch worldwide:

Region Date Expected Release Time Pacific US/Canada (PDT) July 22 9:00 PM Mountain US/Canada (MDT) July 22 10:00 PM Central US/Canada (CDT) July 22 11:00 PM Eastern US/Canada (EDT) July 23 12:00 AM Brazil (BRT) July 23 12:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) July 23 12:00 AM Central Europe (CEST) July 23 12:00 AM Japan (JST) July 23 12:00 AM South Korea (KST) July 23 12:00 AM Singapore (SGT) July 23 12:00 AM Australia – Sydney (AEST) July 23 12:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) July 23 12:00 AM

Note: These times are based on Nintendo’s standard for first-party games. Exact launch times may vary by region.

Is Splatoon Raiders Worth It Based on Its Length?

Based on the reported campaign length, Splatoon Raiders appears to have a lot of content for its $49 price. An 18-hour average run is already pretty substantial for a single-player Splatoon game, while completionists could spend over 40 hours unlocking and finishing everything.