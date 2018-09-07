How Mac from ‘Always Sunny’ Got So Unbelievably Jacked

The first episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s thirteenth season debuted this past week, and while the fate of Dennis is still up in the air—one thing is abundantly clear: Fat Mac is gone for good. In his place, like some kind of supremely buff statue whittled from a flabby brick of Fat Mac’s flesh, is a whole new Mac. A very, very, very ripped Mac.

Why is Mac so jacked now, you might ask? Why does he suddenly have the body of an action figure from Small Soldiers? Well, these are all questions also posed by the Always Sunny characters in the latest episode, and one that Mac does not have a suitable answer for. We may not know why, but now, thanks to an Instagram post from actor Rob McElhenney, we at least have an answer as to how, exactly, the man wound up so jacked.

Videos by VICE

According to McElhenney, who plays Mac on the show, it’s “not that hard.” All it takes is giving up everything you love… and hiring the personal trainer who got everyone ripped for Magic Mike. Simple!

For those of you looking for a new exercise routine to help you get in shape just in time for cuffing season, Buff Mac’s fitness regimen goes something like this:



Lift weights six days a week

Run three miles a day

Cut out carbs and sugar

Cut out alcohol

Sleep nine hours a night

Get your rich network bosses to foot the bill for an expensive celebrity trainer

“I don’t know why everyone’s not doing this,” McElhenney writes. “It’s a super realistic lifestyle and an appropriate body image to compare oneself to.”



If that all sounds a little too strenuous and/or you don’t have the necessary assets to hire the person who crafted Channing Tatum’s jacked stripper bod, worry not! You can always just go the opposite direction and follow McElhenney’s Fat Mac routine, instead—eating five 1,000-calorie meals a day and topping it off with a couple donuts.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow VICE on Twitter.