GTA 6 is still days away, but millions of players have already pre-ordered Rockstar’s next game. A new estimate puts Grand Theft Auto VI close to 15 million digital pre-orders ahead of its November 19 launch.

How Many People Pre-Ordered GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 had an estimated 14.94 million digital pre-orders worldwide across PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as of November 16, according to Sensor Tower’s GTA 6 sales tracker. The market research firm estimates those pre-orders were worth about $1.45 billion.

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That said, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have not confirmed any pre-order sales, so take this with a grain of salt. Sensor Tower’s estimate counts digital copies, so the exact number of individual buyers and the total including physical pre-orders are still unknown.

How Much Have GTA 6 Pre-Orders Grown?

Screenshot: Sensor Tower

GTA 6’s estimated digital pre-orders nearly doubled in less than two weeks. Sensor Tower estimated 7.71 million worldwide as of November 3, according to Reuters. By November 16, that estimate had climbed to 14.94 million, an increase of more than 7 million copies.

PlayStation accounted for roughly three-quarters of estimated GTA 6 digital pre-orders in the November 16 update. On November 10, PlayStation announced that GTA 6 was the most pre-ordered game in PlayStation Store history.

How Do GTA 6 Pre-Order Sales Compare With GTA 5?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

If these sales figures are accurate, GTA 6 had already passed an estimated $1 billion in digital pre-orders about a week before launch. In 2013, Take-Two estimated that GTA 5 passed $1 billion in worldwide retail sales in its first three days on sale.

That means that Grand Theft Auto VI is now selling faster than GTA 5 did, and this is before the game has even launched. Pretty mind blowing stuff! Although again, this is assuming these estimates are accurate.

The two estimates cover different sales windows and channels, so the clearest comparison is when each game hit the $1 billion mark relative to launch. Either way, with nearly 15 million estimated digital pre-orders alone, it looks like Rockstar already has another major hit on its hands.