How Many Rappers Are Better Than Kendrick Lamar? This Rap Star Said He Can List ‘Hundreds’

Kendrick Lamar is typically the first artist that comes to mind when hip-hop fans think of a good rapper. With albums like good kid, m.A.A.d city and To Pimp a Butterfly, the Compton MC certified himself amongst the legends early in his career. Now, he’s essentially the bar for any great new rapper rising through the ranks. However, there are always skeptics. Not just the Drake stans who hate him for beef reasons. There are people like Lupe Fiasco who firmly argue Lamar isn’t as good as people think.

In fact, Lupe took it to another level: what if there are HUNDREDS of rappers better than Kendrick Lamar? In an interview with former battle rapper Breezy Nice, the Chicago MC was shocked that Breezy Nice wouldn’t say he’s better at rapping than Kendrick Lamar. However, Lupe Fiasco makes a clear distinction: it’s not about making albums and songs or picking the right beats. Instead, it’s the pure act of rapping where he believes Kendrick falls short.

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“I’m not talking about being an artist,” Fiasco said. “All the things that I’ve said all these years: He’s a better artist than me, he makes better albums, he has a better team, he has better beat selection, he has better production, right? He has all these better things, right? When it comes down to lyricism, when it comes down to these lyrics and putting these bar-for-bar-for-bar? No. Everything else? For sure. 100 percent.”

Lupe Fiasco Believes He Can Name Hundreds of Rappers Better Than Kendrick Lamar

Thinking other rappers are better than Kendrick Lamar is one thing. You can easily have other people ahead of him now and in GOAT conversations. However, the Tetsuo & Youth rapper takes it a step even further: there are hundreds of rappers better at the craft of rapping than Kendrick.

“I said it was hundreds and I’ll name ’em, and we could list them,” Lupe Fiasco dared. “We gonna just start listing n***as and then let’s see how long that list get before we start naming one n***a with a record deal? As the better rapper? Stop.”

Fiasco has been pretty consistent with his criticisms of Kendrick Lamar over the years. He’ll routinely applaud the music itself but would frequently scoff at the idea of Lamar as a top-tier lyricist. Back in 2018, Lupe Fiasco told a troll that he thought the infamous “Control” verse wasn’t good at all. “The only issue that the world thinks I have with K. Dot and I actually do is that I think his ‘Control’ verse was wack and super overhyped to be a verse claiming you are the best rapper,” he said.

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