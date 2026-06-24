How Many Sexual Partners Are Too Many? It Depends Where You Live.

At some point, someone’s going to ask. It might be a new partner, a nosy friend, or a therapist who doesn’t realize they’ve just opened a whole thing. Either way, the question of how many people you’ve slept with is one of the few numbers in adult life that carries more baggage than your credit score.

According to Psychology Today, research on the topic is both plentiful and inconclusive. The general consensus puts the average somewhere between four and ten lifetime sexual partners for adults, with men consistently reporting higher numbers than women. CDC data narrow it further: women between 25 and 44 report a median of 4.2 partners, while men in the same age group report 6.1 partners. A study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior put millennials at around eight. An informal survey across the U.S., the U.K., and Europe landed at 7 for women and 8 for men. Everyone’s hovering in the same general zip code.

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Geography moves the number considerably. Americans average between ten and eleven lifetime partners. Utah, where 62% of residents are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, ranks 2.6. Louisiana clocks in at 15.7. The spread between those two states says more about American culture than any think piece could. Italy, birthplace of Casanova, averages 11.8—some legacies endure.

How Many Sexual Partners Is “Normal”? The Answer Is Messier Than You Think

Casanova earned that reputation. The man documented 122 sexual partners in his memoir and considered it a point of pride. Gene Simmons reportedly topped out at around 4,800, with Polaroid evidence stored in a safe deposit box—a collection his wife, Shannon Tweed, eventually convinced him to burn on their reality TV show. Don Juan, the fictional Spanish libertine, was credited with 1,000. Lord Byron, who wrote the satirical poem about Don Juan, was himself described by a former lover as “mad, bad, and dangerous to know.” History has never had a consistent standard for this.

One informal study put the ideal number at exactly 7.5; you’ve got to love the decimal point. The same study found that under two or three read as too conservative, while 15 or above raised eyebrows about commitment. People who fall outside the acceptable window on either end report feeling judged for it, which is why almost nobody tells the truth when asked. Studies show respondents routinely inflate or deflate their numbers depending on what they think the other person wants to hear.

This exposes the bigger issue with all of this research. These studies rarely define what counts as a sexual partner, don’t account for sexual orientation or relationship structure, and rely entirely on self-reporting from people with every incentive to fudge the answer. The number someone gives says as much about their audience as it does about their actual history. There’s no universal threshold for too many or too few—only what each person is willing to own up to, and who’s asking.