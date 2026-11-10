How ‘Mass Effect’ Fans Turned N7 Day Into Something Much Bigger This Year

Mass Effect fans spent this past Saturday celebrating N7 Day, a commemoration of the franchise that takes place on November 7 and is inspired by the highest proficiency level possible in the Systems Alliance military. This year, things felt a little different than N7 Days past, as gamers swept social media with both the #N7Day hashtag and the #SaveMassEffect tag, following the cancellation of the upcoming fifth game. Fans – and Mass Effect voice actors – shared their hope to revitalize the franchise, along with fan art, panels, and more.

Gamers, former developers, and Mass Effect voice actors came together this weekend to share their love for the games. A video posted by the We Are Mass Effect X account featured actors and other artists who worked on the game, including composer Sam Hulick, all expressing the desire to “save Mass Effect”. Among the voice actors sharing this sentiment were both Commander Shepard voices, Jennifer Hale and Mark Meer, along with Brandon Keener of Garrus fame, and Courtney Taylor, who brought Jack to life.

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Many actors were also featured on a panel hosted by SkillsHub-Acting, which is dedicated to helping people learn the art of voice acting. Along with Hale, Meer, and Taylor, featured speakers included Maggie Baird, Alix Hillis, and Keythe Farley. Former Mass Effect animator John Cooper also shared a demo reel from Mass Effect 2 featuring never-before-seen animatics. Composer Richard Jacques shared a new version of music he originally created for the original Mass Effect.

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‘Mass Effect’ Fans Aren’t Giving Up After the Cancellation of the Next Game

As for fans, many shared their own artwork inspired by the game. One user shared their piece featuring the female Shepard and Garrus sharing a drink together at a bar, featuring the famous Mass Effect 3 quote, “Not sure if Turian heaven is the same as yours, but, if this thing goes sideways and we both end up there – meet me at the bar. I’m buying.” In the post itself, the artist, @ArtSilme, wrote, “Happy N7 Day! BioWare is closed, but their stories will be with us forever.”

An enduring affection for the franchise and its stories permeated the N7 celebrations this year. Another user wrote, “EA might’ve canceled the next ME game, but they can’t cancel my love for this series.” @DanticsOfficial agreed, saying, “Mass Effect WILL continue, at the very least, in our hearts.” A common phrase in the #N7Day hashtag was, “Hold the line”, a meaningful line from the first Mass Effect game. Devoted fans are using it now to remind each other to stick together and fight to save the franchise they love so much.

After BioWare’s shutdown, fans rallied online, starting a #SaveMassEffect hashtag and a Change.org petition, along with a billboard in Times Square. So, although N7 Day 2026 may have a different overall feel than in previous years, it remains true that Mass Effect has inspired a devoted community, including those who worked on the game, and that makes a lasting legacy.