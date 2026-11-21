In 2001, Mattel released what they called “the ultimate in sporting equipment”: a toy replica of Harry Potter’s magical broomstick, the Nimbus 2000.

If owning one of those doesn’t sound exciting enough, you may be interested to learn that this version of the movie prop could vibrate. And in the event that this information doesn’t strike you as incredibly bizarre, this would be a good place to mention that the vibrating Nimbus 2000 was intended for children. Children who were supposed to place it between their legs, to be perfectly clear.

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Needless to say, it didn’t take long for some mighty interesting reviews to start rolling in. “When my 12-year-old daughter asked for this Nimbus 2000 vibrating broomstick for her birthday, I kind of wondered if she was too old for it, but she seems to LOVE it,” wrote one Amazon user.

“Her friends love it too! They play for hours in her bedroom with this great Harry Potter broomstick toy. They really seem to like the special effects it offers (the sound effects and vibrating). My oldest daughter (17) really likes it too!”

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Mattel Made a Harry Potter Broomstick That Vibrated. You Can Probably Guess What Happened Next.

“I recently bought the Nimbus 2000 toy for my son. He’s a HUGE Harry Potter fan. Seen the movie 32 times (in the theaters) and even made the paper,” said another buyer. “This toy gives him the ability to fly around the house zapping things. The only problem I see with this Harry Potter broomstick toy is the batteries drain too fast, and his sister fights him over it, so now I need to buy her one.”

The folks at Mattel initially dismissed claims that the toy was inappropriate, explaining that the vibration was meant “to give kids the effect of flying.” However, adult toy stores soon got wind of their little novelty item and began selling it for double the price. As a result, the product was quickly discontinued, and Amazon removed the listing.

If you’re still looking for the thrills the Nimbus 2000 has to offer, we’re afraid you’ll have to turn to eBay, where a used one will likely cost you a pretty penny.