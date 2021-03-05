How McDonald’s Spies On Organizing Workers

It is arguably America’s most iconic fast-food restaurant. Home of the Big-Mac, McNuggets, that creepy clown from 90s commercials that used to haunt your dreams, and of course the Golden Arches: McDonald’s.

While McDonald’s and its many franchises have spread all over the world to become synonymous with the rapid advance of American capitalism in the post-Cold War period, in 2020 for the first time in years the company shrank in the face of its competitors. For the first-time in 40 years, the fast food behemoth wasn’t opening restaurants, but started closing them down.

Yet throughout the last decade, McDonald’s (along with Walmart) has also been one of the largest employers in the U.S. with over a million employees nationwide. Which makes it all the more concerning that Motherboard recently exposed that McDonald’s paid private spies to collect ‘strategic intelligence’ on workers advocating for a $15 minimum wage—something progressive Democrats in Congress are clamoring for.

