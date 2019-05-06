How Miami Locals Are Dealing with the City’s Rent Crisis

VICE writer Allie Conti likes to remind us that “human beings were never meant to live in Florida.” And the further south you get in the state, the more true that becomes. Nonetheless, Florida’s population has continued to grow rapidly, and that’s pushing up rent costs. A native Floridian herself, Conti describes Miami as attracting “desperate folks, people with improbable dreams, and those who want to cash in on the chaos that surrounds the place.” But this all adds up to a harsh reality where, increasingly, poor people in Miami have nowhere to live. So on this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we talk to Conti about what it takes to live in Florida’s hottest destination city.

