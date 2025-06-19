How Much Should You Spend on Weed? (And Do You Need a Weed Budget?)

With so many enticing products, it’s easy to go on a spending spree.

The cannabis market has exploded in recent years. Not only because many states legalized marijuana, but also because hemp is federally legal following the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill. With legal loopholes like Delta-8 and THCa, you can get high even if your state is anti-marijuana.

Videos by VICE

But it’s easy to get carried away with all the irresistible products. Do you think you need a weed budget? Are you spending too much? How can you save money without taking a T-break? Let’s talk about it.

How Much Should You Spend on Cannabis?

Of course, this is a subjective question. And if you’re a medical marijuana patient, you should ignore all of this and spend as much as you need to to feel comfortable. For those of us who just do it for the chill vibes, how much is too much?

Based on personal habits, forum discussions, and friendly anecdotes, I’d say the average regular user spends between $100 and $300 a month. It all depends on how much you use and what you use. Fancy-pantsy edibles will be more expensive than raw flower. But top-shelf flower can be more expensive than disposable vapes. There are a lot of factors to consider.

The right weed budget depends on your income and priorities. Is weed one of your basic necessities? Or does it fall into the I-want-it-but-don’t-need-it category with things like Netflix and Starbucks? Do you make a cozy six figures or live paycheck to paycheck?

How much you should spend on cannabis is a deeply personal decision. However, unless you’re Richie Rich, spending over $500 a month might be cause for some belt-tightening.

Should I Make a Weed Budget? How?

I’m no J.P. Morgan, so I say if you’re not concerned about your bud spending, you can soldier on. But if your money seems to be going up in smoke or baked into brownies, you should set a firm limit for yourself.

Will it suck at first? For sure. You may even have to cut back on your consumption a bit. But that’s okay! And if it’s not, that’s another conversation you need to have with yourself about addiction.

Assuming weed falls into your “for fun” budget category, you may be able to cancel a streaming service or stop buying beer so you can stick to your green habit.

5 Ways to Save Money on Cannabis

By Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

Some easy tricks to save you green on the green…

This one is simple and a must-do. If you order cannabis products online, there’s a good chance the company offers a subscribe and save option that comes with a discount. I recommend always doing this option. You can always cancel if you don’t want the next delivery.

Sign Up for Newsletters and Alerts

Whether it’s an online THC gummy company or your local dispensary, signing up for newsletters and alerts can keep you in the loop about deals, discounts, and promotions. Obviously, you should take advantage of these.

Make Your Own Edibles

If you’re an edible lover, you can test your skills in the kitchen and make your own. Buy flower and make your tincture or butter, which takes some practice. Or you can just buy tincture or oil, which is the easiest way, in my opinion. But it still saves you money! My go-to lazy edible is Rice Krispies Treats — just melt butter, THC tincture, marshmallows, and Rice Krispies together and BAM! Ooey-gooey ganja goodness.

Join All the Rewards and Loyalty Programs

Like with the newsletters, you should take advantage of all these offerings. From punch cards to point systems, as long as it’s not a paid membership situation, you have nothing to lose. All it costs is your email, which I know can be a big ask, but if it means you stick to your weed budget, it’s worth it.

Keep Trying New Brands

Every time I visit a new cannabis company site, I’m bombarded with “20% OFF YOUR FIRST F***ING ORDER.” If you’re trying to stretch your dollars, forget the loyalty and bounce from brand to brand to grab all those hefty discounts. Join the loyalty programs and newsletters while you’re at it.

My Broke Girl (or Guy) Faves

Of the many gummies I’ve tried, the Diet Smoke Cherry Lime THC Gummies are one of the most potent but affordable options, with 10mg Delta-9 THC per gummy for just $1 (roughly).

The Altua Passion Fruit Hemp-Infused Spritzer is a high-end THC drink with a wonderfully low price tag — just $5 a can.

The MXXN Jalisco Agave is made to replace tequila, and it does an excellent job. Much like buying a big-ass bottle of tequila, you get more bang for your buck compared to individual drinks.