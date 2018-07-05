how much would it cost to build a house out of supreme bricks?

For its fans, Supreme is not simply a label, but a way of life. Which makes sense, because the iconic NYC brand doesn’t just produce clothing and skate hardware; each season, its iconic bright red box-logo covers a series of instantly sold-out objects, too. Crowbars, fire extinguishers, pill organizers, nun-chucks, pool floats, air horns — you name it, there probably is an officially licensed version of it.

One of this season’s most coveted (and most meme’d) items is a logo brick. Originally sold for $30 each, the bricks are now fetching nearly $1,000 on eBay. If you think that’s too high a mark up, one Reddit user crunched the numbers about how much a house made entirely of Supreme bricks would cost. Its price tag is, sorry, mighty-mighty: $4,704,000.

“I calculated how many bricks itd [sic] take to build a 2400 square foot home which is 117600 bricks,” one curious user posted in the ever-fascinating Supreme subreddit last week. The user adjusted the cost of the brick to $40 to account for shipping, then multiplied to get the seven-figure sum. Immediately, the post ignited a lols debate about the hypothetical house’s structural soundness, adjusting for the cost of labor, and the scarcity of bricks available to construct said dwelling.

“Damn and that’s just for a bare ass house. No insulation, no electric wiring, no cable wiring, no internet wiring. That doesn’t event account for floors. Either you’d spend extra money to have brick floors, or it would just be dirt,” Redditor BobTheHeart responded. “Damn that doesn’t even include running water. I guess you’d have to just shit in the bricks. I mean I guess life could be worse.” He also wondered about how the resell price for the bricks would affect the housing market, especially in cities like New York, where exposed brick notches up property costs. “This might be a good business investment. Gotta factor in labor cost though.” Others were concerned whether the house would meet fire safety codes: “The house will catch on fire bc those bricks are LIT!”

Sean Wotherspoon of Virginia-based vintage paradise Round Two might not have $4.7 million to blow on a brick crib, but certainly has the Supreme objects to fill one up. He’s got enough tool boxes, baseball gloves, dog bowls, basketballs, punching bags, water guns, paper fans, thermoses, weights, dice, switchblade combs, water bottles, and furniture to make that house a happy home.

